Death of 70-year-old Henderson man being investigated as homicide

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was discovered during a welfare check.

The man was found at around 10 a.m. Aug. 15 in a home in the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue near Pecos and Robindale roads.

MAP OF THE AREA



Police believe the victim died of suspicious circumstances and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. A possible suspect has not been identified at this time.

The Clark County coroner will release the man's name.

This is the 11th homicide for the City of Henderson for 2022.