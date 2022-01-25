Crime alert: Las Vegas police search for man connected with several robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a man who they say committed a robbery in the west side of town early Tuesday morning.

Authorities report at about 3:45 a.m. a robbery occurred at a business in the 6700 block of West Flamingo Road, between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

The man entered the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

Officers described the man as an unknown race about 6 feet tall, medium build and last seen wearing a black beanie, neck gator, gray mask, gray sweater, dark gray sweatpants and gray gloves.

The man has also robbed several other businesses in the area of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard within the last two weeks, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.