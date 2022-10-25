Watch Now
Couple accused of killing elderly man in 2017 to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two suspects accused of murdering a 62-year-old man in 2017 are still at-large and may be in the Las Vegas area, police say.

On October 2017, Las Vegas Metro police found a crime scene linking Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45, to the death of Daniel Rathbun.

Rathbun was found deceased in Arizona – though the crime scene was discovered in Las Vegas – days after his family had reported him missing.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fugitive couple will be featured in an episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Discovery+ at 9 p.m. PST.

Though Hibbs and Ausiello might not be a couple anymore, police say they could still be in the Las Vegas area. Police describe Hibbs as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 lbs. and Ausiello as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 lbs.

Police also believe the two are drug users, so that may have contributed to a drastic change in appearance.

Anyone with any information on Hibbs’ or Ausiello’s whereabouts is encouraged to text or call our call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit online at our dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com.

Additionally, anyone with information can contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

