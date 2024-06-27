Contractor arrested on felony charges in connection to possible construction fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A formerly licensed contractor was arrested in connection to construction fraud valued at over a quarter of a million dollars, according to officials.

Gabriel Raymundo Adame, owner of Adame Construction, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on five felony charges and has had his license revoked by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

An NSCB investigation found consistent business practices of charging homeowners significantly large down payments for home remodel projects before any work began. Many of the victims were senior citizens, which carries a heightened penalty when found guilty.

The charges Adame faces include:



Theft of $65,000 - Senior homeowner

Theft of $32,269.19 – Senior homeowner

Theft of $90,180.00 – Senior homeowner

Theft of $60,034.97

Theft of $5202.80 – Senior homeowner

U.S. Army Veteran Adrian Pitts is a homeowner who lost $65,000 to Adame. He said he’s relieved with the arrest because he feared Adame was going to get away with his crimes.

“We cannot thank the Nevada State Contractors Board for their help,” Pitts said. “Adame and his crew hurt a lot of people; he stole one couple’s entire life savings, so, he needs to pay for what he did.”

The Nevada State Contractors Board reminds anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to:



Always hire a licensed contractor. You can verify the license here.

Get three bids and make sure the project is within the same scope.

Remember that down payments are required by law to be no more than 10 percent of the total project cost or $1,000; whichever is less.

Obtain a written contract and do not sign anything until you completely understand the terms.

Ensure your payments align with work performed and keep a record of all payment receipts.

Do not make a final payment until you are satisfied with the job.

Never pay in cash as it is difficult to track and often prove the exchange of funds.

Save all paperwork related to the project for at least four years.