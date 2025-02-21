Cold case reopened: Las Vegas police revive investigation into killing of Carol Miller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Twenty-two years ago, a Las Vegas woman was killed during an evening walk. The case went cold after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department ran out of leads. Now, the department is re-investigating in hopes of finding the suspect.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Carol Miller left her home in the Canyon Gate community for an evening walk and never returned. Two days later, LVMPD said her body was found five miles away— hidden underneath trash in a desert area.

Detectives said Miller had been strangled and several pieces of her jewelry were missing.

LVMPD is asking for your help. They said if you worked as a security officer or staff member at Canyon Gate Country Clip at Fort Apache and Sahara between January and March of 2003 or have any information about Miller's murder to come forward.

You can contact Detective Jarrod Grimmett at 702-287-2581 or Metro Homicide at 702-828-3521.