Co-conspirators fraudulently played craps at Cosmopolitan, claiming over $200k, board says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board identified four individuals who were suspected of cheating at craps at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Dec. of 2021.

The cheating amounted to a loss of about $180,000 for the casino.

The board explained that one subject would place a wager, signal to the group and then illegally slide dice across the craps table to control the outcome of the game.

Officials said the co-conspirators performed the activity numerous times between Nov. 23 through December 1, 2021. Allegedly, the four individuals fraudulently claimed $226,948 from the Cosmopolitan.

Board agents served Antcharaporn Kamonlert, Hau Ngo, Max Rappoport and Oscar Rodriguez arrest warrants upon conclusion of the Enforcement Division's criminal investigation for cheating, unlawful acts regarding computers, and conspiracy.

Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said, “Anyone who cheats Nevada’s gaming industry cheats all of Nevada’s citizens. Consequently, all suspected cheating will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

A preliminary hearing was scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court for June 1, 2023.

“The Board appreciates licensees reporting suspicious activities and potential gaming crimes,” said Kristi Torgerson, chief of the board’s Enforcement Division. “The Enforcement Division will continue to be aggressive in its investigations and covert operations to ensure that the gaming industry is free from criminal elements in its unending effort to safeguard the integrity of regulated gaming in Nevada.”