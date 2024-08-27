Closing arguments heard, jury begins deliberations for Robert Telles murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A panel of jurors began deliberations on Monday in the murder trial for Robert Telles.

Telles is the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Telles has been on trial since Aug. 12, 2024. On Friday, the jury heard all the evidence in the case.

State prosecutors said there is overwhelming evidence linking Telles to the crime, including DNA evidence found under German's fingernails.

On Monday, Judge Michelle Leavitt gave the panel jury instructions.

Channel 13 obtained a copy of the jury instructions. There are 32 listed.

Then, state prosecutor Pamela Weckerly gave closing arguments.

Weckerly outlined all the evidence laid out during witness testimony.

At the end, she emphasized Telles was not part of a conspiracy, as he claims.

"At the end of his testimony, he explained that he's a victim," Weckerly said. "Or maybe, it's not he was wronged. Maybe he's the one in the wrong."

Afterwards, Telles' attorney Robert Draskovich also gave closing arguments.

In it, he showed a screen grab from a surveillance video showing the Yukon Denali in question in this case.

He said a closeup of the screen grab shows a man with hair, and Telles is clearly bald.

"It's the state's burden, and the state's burden alone, to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," Draskovich said.

Prosecutor Christopher Hamner then presented a rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments.

Hamner said "the ever growing conspiracy" makes no sense.

Telles claims he's being framed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and a realty group called Compass Realty & Management.

But Hamner asked jurors why all these entities, government workers and small business owners would be willing to sacrifice everything to murder Jeff German.

Hamner also asked if Metro was in on a conspiracy to get Telles, why they didn't let him die in a tub?

During witness testimony, bodycam video was shown of when officers took Telles into custody. At the time, Telles was attempting to commit suicide.

But Hamner points out it was Detective Derek Jappe who saved his life.

Telles was seen putting his hand on his face, making facial expressions and shaking his head throughout this rebuttal.

Jappe is the Metro intelligence officer who was investigating claims of alleged bribery of both Telles and Compass Realty & Management at the time of German's murder.

Jappe was sitting in on closing arguments with Detective Taylor Tolliver and Detective Justine Gatus.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson was also present.

German's family members were also in the courtroom. They have been attending every proceeding of the trial.

Jury began deliberation at 1:49 p.m. They concluded for the day at 5:58 p.m.

The panel continues deliberations at 9 a.m. Tuesday.