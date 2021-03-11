Clark County School District police involved in shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved police with the Clark County School District on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Clark County School District Police Department says an officer was involved in a "shooting" near Sandhill Road and Cherokee Avenue at about 9 a.m.

According to CCSDPD, the officer's gun accidentally discharged during a traffic stop. It happened while the driver was leaving the scene after demanding to speak to a supervisor. It is not clear if the officer was bumped or he fell while moving away from the vehicle.

This is what the scene looked like at around 10:45 a.m. at Harris Elementary School:

No injuries were reported in the incident but no arrests were immediately made, according to police.

