Clark County School District occupational therapist facing statutory seduction charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District employee is under arrest and facing statutory seduction charges.

Monday, the Clark County School District Police Department reports 48-year-old Jennifer Courtad was taken into custody by authorities in Utah on two counts of statutory seduction.

Courtad was an occupational therapist with the district since August 2014 and her arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Eldorado High School in October 2020, according to school district police.

The 48-year-old had been assigned to home since that investigation.

Courtad was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 16 and police are urging anyone with further information or may have had inappropriate contact with Courtad to call 702-799-5411.