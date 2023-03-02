Clark County Fire Department investigates overnight rooftop fire at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire on the top floor of the Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night.

According to initial reports, CCFD dispatched five engines to the hotel at 11:02 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roofline. Arriving firefighters initiated a second alarm after finding "active smoke production" from the roof, which dispatched five engines, two trucks, three rescues, and two battalion chiefs.

After ascending to the roof, firefighters say they found a small fire at the top of the stairwell shaft and exterior to the stairwell, which they shortly extinguished.

CCFD says the properties' smoke removal systems activated and kept smoke on the interior to a minimum, however, two floors were temporarily evacuated for precautionary measures.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported, but a dollar amount for the damages has not been determined.