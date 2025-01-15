Clark County elementary teacher arrested on drug charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County elementary school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for drug possession, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

46-year-old Danielle Wolf was booked on charges related to drug possession of a controlled substance. She was a teacher at Bunker Elementary School. Wolf has been employed by the district since 2007.

The arrest came after an investigation was initiated at Berkeley L. Bunker Elementary School on Tuesday. Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she will be assigned to home with pay when released.