Clark County Detention Center inmate says he has no remorse for killing cellmate, according to police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An inmate at Clark County Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate.

Police say that inmate Jason Dickman was moved May 9 into a cell where other inmates were already being housed, including 40-year-old Sergio Dominguez.

Shortly after Dickman's arrival, Dominguez reportedly removed his inmate shirt and walked up behind Dickman as he was standing at an urinal.

Dominguez allegedly placed his shirt around Dickman’s neck and began to choke him. He continued to do so for several minutes.

A CCDC correction officer looked into the cell and saw Dominguez on top of Dickman. The correction officer called for assistance. After the other officers arrive, they entered the cell and removed Dominguez

Dickman was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Dominguez told detectives that it was intention to kill Dickman because of something he did in the next cell before he was moved and that he had no remorse for his death.

Dominguez was facing burglary and arson charges at the time of the incident. He has now been charged with murder.

