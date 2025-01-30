CCSD substitute teacher turns himself in for inappropriate conduct with student, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been arrested after turning himself in for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to CCSD police.
Police said 25-year-old Kurt Tumbagahan turned himself in following a summons from the Clark County District Attorney. The investigation began on Jan. 7, 2025, at Valley High School.
The suspect worked as a substitute teacher at the high school and has been employed with the district since April 2024. He has been removed from CCSD’s substitute pool and is no longer able to sub in the district, according to police.
