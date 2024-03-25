CCSD substitute teacher arrested on charges of abusing special needs students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District substitute has been arrested on charges of abusing special needs children.

Roberta McIntyre, 66, was booked into the Clark County jail on three counts of abuse and neglect. McIntyre has been a substitute teacher in the district for the past seven years.

The arrest comes after an investigation at Robert E. Lake Elementary School. According to the arrest report, multiple witnesses saw McIntyre hit or harm students, such as putting her foot up in a kicking motion to a "charging" student and forcefully knocking that student to the ground, or flipping a table a child was standing on, causing the student to land on her back on the ground. McIntyre is alleged to have pulled that same student by the hair.

On a separate instance, McIntyre is accused of trying to get a student to wear a "heavy backpack" filled with iPads and headphones, all together weighing approximately 25 pounds. When the student refused to wear the backpack, McIntyre was seen throwing the backpack at the child, according to the report.

McIntyre is is no longer eligible to serve as a substitute for the Clark County School District.

