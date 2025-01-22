CCSD police press charges against officer for unexpected death of K9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department is pressing charges against one of their employees as part of an investigation into the unexpected death of one of their K9s.

CCSDPD submitted two misdemeanor charges to the Clark County District Attorney's Office against 54-year-old James Harris.

Harris, who is a K9 officer with the department, faces charges related to leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle and failing to provide proper air, food, shelter or water to an impounded animal.

These charges stem from an November 2024 investigation after the death of CCSDPD K9 Marley.

Harris has been employed with CCSDPD since 2003. The department said per his union contract, he has been assigned to home with pay.