CCSD police arrested teacher's assistant assigned to Eldorado High

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teacher in the Clark County School District was arrested on Friday and has been placed on leave.

Jerusalem Garcia, 20, was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of contacting or attempting to contact a minor by a person of authority for the purpose of sex.

Garcia works as a Specialized Program Teacher Assistant at Eldorado High School and has been employed by the district since August 2021.

She has been placed on leave per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.