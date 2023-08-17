Watch Now
CCSD Police arrest Green Valley High School employee for 'attempted lewdness with child'

CCSD Police
Posted at 4:58 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 19:58:02-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Clark County School District announced the arrest of an employee Thursday evening.

57-year-old Calvin Pouncy was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on charges related to attempted lewdness with a child under 16, according to district police.

CCSD Police obtained a warrant that resulted in the arrest.

"CCSD has employed him since Nov. 2018," police said. "He was last assigned to Green Valley High School as a Learning Strategist."

Officials say the investigation started Aug. of last year. Police say he was "assigned to home" since then and has not been on CCSD campus since the investigation started.

