CCSD arrest: 58-year-old woman booked on count of child abuse, neglect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department notified KTNV of an arrest made last week.

CCSD police arrested Dorys Tovar. Tovar is now booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of child abuse or neglect.

Police said the arrest comes from an investigation into an incident on a bus that was reported in November 2022.

"Tovar has been employed by the district since August 1998," police said. "Tovar has worked as a Specialized Programs Teachers Assistant and Transportation Aide."

Police said Tovar has been placed on unpaid leave as those were the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit since the investigation began.