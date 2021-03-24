California man arrested for doing 'donuts' in Primm

PRIMM (KTNV) — A California man named Edgar Cardenas was arrested late Sunday night for reckless driving and impersonating a police officer.

Police say it happened in Primm. According to the arrest report for Cardenas, he was observed doing “donuts” near Primm and Las Vegas boulevards.

Cardenas was reportedly driving a Polaris RzR with red and blue flashing lights, which gave the appearance of it being an emergency vehicle.

LVMPD

When the police attempted to stop Cardenas, he drove off through the parking lot of the Primm Valley Casino.

A female passenger in the vehicle hopped and ran away. She was not found.

Cardenas was arrested and transported to Clark County Detention Center.

Because of the fact that the off-road vehicle had red and blue flashing lights, he is facing a charge of impersonating an officer in addition to reckless driving.

