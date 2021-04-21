California fugitive accused of stabbing man multiple times at casino for $50 voucher

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man was arrested after stabbing another man in a “vicious attack” at The STRAT hotel-casino on April 15.

According to the arrest report, a man named Russell Walker was playing a keno machine when Antoine Shaw, who is a also wanted in California, walked up to him and asked him for $5.

Walker told Shaw he did not have any money although he was holding a $50 slot machine voucher. Shaw reportedly grabbed the voucher and walked away.

Walker followed Shaw and confronted him. That is when Shaw reportedly pulled out a knife. Walker punched Shaw and Shaw began stabbing Walker repeatedly.

Walker was stabbed multiple times in the head, chest, abdomen and knee area. He lost a substantial amount of blood and needed emergency surgery for a collapsed lung.

Shaw was taken into custody two days later during a robbery call.

Police were able to locate the suspected thieves in a vehicle near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard. According to the arrest report, a woman inside the vehicle told officers they had the wrong person and the male was the one who stabbed someone at The STRAT.

It is believed the woman was with Shaw at the hotel-casino at the time the stabbing occurred.

The victim, who was still hospitalized, was able to identify Shaw from a photograph.

Shaw is facing an attempted murder charge.