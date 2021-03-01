Busy weekend for Nevada Highway Patrol in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a busy weekend for Nevada Highway Patrol.
Yesterday, they caught a person driving 127 miles per hour.
Leaving Las Vegas, not so fast!!! #graveyard #speedkills #slowdown #drivesafenv #statetrooper #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/zxgWAl0MNo— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 27, 2021
And today, a Camero going 137 miles per hour.
What’s worse, posting a pic of the radar locked in at 137mph, or a V6 Camaro.🤦🏻♂️ #drivesafenv #speedkills #slowdown #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/MnEWg1m0BB— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 28, 2021
Troopers are reminding everyone to slow down, saying that speed kills.
They're also praising the DUI Strike Team, which they say got this wrong-way driver off the road.
They tweeted a photo that shows a blood alcohol content of .168, which's more than twice the legal limit.
Great Job by the DUI Strike Team to get this wrong way driver off the road before they seriously injured or killed someone. #duistriketeam #lasvegas #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/EpWQNLXpwj— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 28, 2021