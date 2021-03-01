Busy weekend for Nevada Highway Patrol in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a busy weekend for Nevada Highway Patrol.

Yesterday, they caught a person driving 127 miles per hour.

And today, a Camero going 137 miles per hour.

Troopers are reminding everyone to slow down, saying that speed kills.

They're also praising the DUI Strike Team, which they say got this wrong-way driver off the road.

They tweeted a photo that shows a blood alcohol content of .168, which's more than twice the legal limit.