Burlgars targeting patriotic Las Vegas homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Burglars may be targeting Las Vegas homes showing patriotic pride.

A Las Vegas police briefing obtained by 13 Action News put officers on alert that gang members are using American flags as a way to identify the best homes to break into.

The briefing says the information came from an inmate who relayed information stating “the reasoning is that people who put flags in their yard are more than likely ex-military or law enforcement and that 9 out of 10 times there are firearms, and sometimes body armor, in the residences."

The information says the location is the Las Vegas Valley, but inside the message it specifically lists the Summerlin and Henderson areas.

Those displaying American flags in the Summerlin area said it wasn’t a good idea to break into their homes, with many saying they keep their guns safely locked up.

The briefing did not identify and specific crimes tied to the American flag motive.

