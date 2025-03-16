Breaking: Homicide investigation in neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In an email to Channel 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms officers responded to the 700 block of North Bruce Street, which is near Bonanza Road.

Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD's Homicide & Sex Crimes Bureau is expected to share preliminary details on the investigation at 8:45 p.m.

Watch it live here:

A Channel 13 crew is en route to the area to gather more information. This is a developing story.