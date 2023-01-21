Breaking: Homicide investigation at apartments near Bonanza, Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on Friday night.

According to Lt. Jason Johansson, it happened at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of east Bonanza Road — east of Lamb Boulevard.

Johansson is expected to brief media with more information about the killing at 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated the homicide occurred in the 4100 block of East Bonanza. LVMPD has since issued a correction.