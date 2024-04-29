Boulder City police searching for escaped inmate

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked off a job site.

Oliver Zamora, 34, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Boulder City Police said Zamora walked away from a job site at the 500 block of Adams Blvd around 10 a.m. Monday.

Police ask anyone who has seen him to call Boulder City Police Department immediately and not to attempt direct contact with him.

Zamora is serving a sentence for transport of a controlled substance with the Nevada Department of Corrections.