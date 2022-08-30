Watch Now
Border patrol agents seize $4.3 million in Fentanyl in Arizona

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said border patrol agents seized $4.3 million in Fentanyl in Arizona last Wednesday.
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 30, 2022
(KTNV) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said border patrol agents seized $4.3 million in Fentanyl last Wednesday.

In Tucson, Arizona, sector agents said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had several black duffel bags in the vehicle's rear cargo. Agents said the driver was nervous when she was questioned.

When agents received the driver's consent to search the vehicle, agents said the bags contained packages wrapped in black tape and cellophane as well as coated in axle grease, a technique often used to mask the scent of drugs.

Further investigation by officials revealed 340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3 million.

The case was turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said both the driver and her female passenger face prosecution for drug charges.

“I am grateful for the incredible work by Border Patrol agents to keep drugs off our streets,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “Their efforts will save lives and promote safety.”

The press release said fentanyl is generally considered lethal at just 2 milligrams.

