Body found in vehicle 1 week after being towed from downtown Las Vegas alley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward after a body was found inside a vehicle one week after it was towed from an alley in downtown Las Vegas.

The body was found by North Las Vegas police on July 30 at a tow yard on Kiel Way, Near Carey Avenue and Interstate 15.

The vehicle had been towed days earlier, police say, on July 23, from N. 14th Street near Maryland Parkway after a resident in the area called the tow company directly.

Detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believe there may be evidence of foul play.

A vehicle description was not immediately available. Authorities say there is no suspect information or known motive this time.

The identity of the deceased, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also submit a tiponline at crimestoppersofnv.com.