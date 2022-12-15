BEWARE: North Las Vegas porch pirates caught on camera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This is the season when porch thieves strike!

Thieves have been caught on surveillance cameras across the valley stealing packages directly from people's doorsteps.

Israel Simmons says she was shocked after watching a video of two men stealing several packages from her doorstep.

"They came in the middle of the night around 2:50 a.m., they literally took the whole load of boxes that I had on my porch," said Simmons.

Simmons has been living in the gated Black Stone Community in North Las Vegas for three years. She owns a small clothing boutique and does the majority of her shopping online.

"I work hard for all of my family Christmas presents. I don't have time to go to the store," she explained.

And Simmons is not alone when it comes to online shopping. Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police says around this time of the year there's an increase in package delivery and theft.

"We have so many people using delivery services to get their goods for either the holidays or common household items. This crime is a crime of opportunity," Cuevas said.

Officer Cuevas encourages residents to plan ahead.

"One of the best things you could do is know when your package is being delivered," he said.

If you're not comfortable getting packages delivered to your home, an alternative is using a delivery locker or a store pick-up.

According to the consumer research website Statista.com, more than 263 million American consumers shop online. While Simmons says she's never experienced this type of theft before, she's learned her lesson.

"I'm pretty much just not going to order things when I'm not home," said Simmons.