Stabbing in southeast valley results in barricade leaving 1 dead, 1 hurt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a barricade led to a stabbing in the east valley on Friday, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Just after 2:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a woman being stabbed in the 3100 block of Tarpon Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman severely hurt. She was taken to an area hospital where doctors say she is in critical condition.

Officers learned that the suspect went into a nearby apartment and barricaded himself in. Officers tried to talk to him, but he refused to comply. Officers said the SWAT team entered the apartment and found the suspect dead from self-inflicted wounds.

LVMPD said this is an ongoing investigation and that the area should be avoided.