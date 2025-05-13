Barricade for armed suspect underway in east valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a barricade is underway for a suspect who allegedly pointed a firearm at someone inside a residence.

Police are responding to the 5200 block of Blanton Drive in the east valley.



Police said the suspect is refusing to surrender to officers, prompting a response from SWAT.

Police said to avoid the area as the roadways will be closed for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.

