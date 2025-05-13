Watch Now
Barricade for armed suspect underway in east valley, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a barricade is underway for a suspect who allegedly pointed a firearm at someone inside a residence.

Police are responding to the 5200 block of Blanton Drive in the east valley.

Police said the suspect is refusing to surrender to officers, prompting a response from SWAT.

Police said to avoid the area as the roadways will be closed for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.

