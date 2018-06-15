Family begs for answers two years after teen's murder

A balloon release was held Thursday in the cold case murder of a teenager.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Bolden Area Command officers, faith-based groups and neighbors held the rally to honor Jose Alatorre-Guzman at Liberty Baptist Church, located at 6501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near Torrey Pines Drive.

"I know I need to go through this because I want justice, I want justice for my son," said his mother, Edith.

The 19-year-old’s life was cut short when he was gunned down on May 11, 2016 during an evening walk. Alatorre-Guzman was killed days before graduating Western High School. He was an athlete who hoped to study sports medicine.

"He grew in the neighborhood that I grew up. He went to the same high school I went, played for the same football team I played for," said Lt. Ray Spencer. "We need justice for him."

LVMPD detectives have since learned that Alatorre-Guzman was walking in the 5100 block of Vermont Avenue, near Minnesota Street, when an unknown male driving a black 4-door vehicle, possibly a Honda, engaged Alatorre-Guzman in conversation, shot him one time and drove away.

Alatorre-Guzman was able to call 911 and report he had been shot, but he later died from his injuries. His parents then donated his organs to help others.

Bolden Area Command is asking members of the community to share any information they may have about the murder..

If you have information, please contact detectives at 702-828-3521, or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com. You may also text “CRIMENV”, plus any tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).