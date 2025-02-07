Authorities searching for suspect in east Las Vegas hit-and-run that killed one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a late night hit-and-run that left one person dead.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of Stewart Avenue east of Pecos Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Someone was riding a bicycle westbound on Stewart adjacent to the outside travel lane.

A Toyota Camry traveling west on Stewart failed to stay in its travel lane, hitting the bicyclist, then fled the scene, police said.

The car is described as a mid-2000 model, silver in color, with damage to the right front grille, bumper, and passenger side mirror.

The bicyclist was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 24th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply.