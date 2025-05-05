Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Authorities searching for suspect in connection to east Las Vegas fatal stabbing

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a person wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas.

It happened around 11:24 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Desert Inn Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officials learned the victim was in an argument with another person, which eventually turned physical. The suspect stabbed the victim before running away from the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Things To Do

Serving for Seniors: Help local graduates in need