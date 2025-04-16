Authorities searching for man seen throwing a small dog into a dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who threw a chihuahua into a dumpster earlier this week.

We first told you about this incident on Tuesday after the Vegas Pet Rescue Project shared video of the incident.

VIDEO | Warning, this video may be too disturbing for some viewers

Video shows dog being thrown into a dumpster

Police said it happened in the 5500 block of Sheila Avenue.

A man wearing red shorts and no shirt got out of his car, dangling a small dog, on Monday just after 9 a.m.

The man walked up to a dumpster, threw the chihuahua inside, then got back in his car, authorities said. The driver then did a U-turn and drove up to the dumpster to close the lid before leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the identity of the individual to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail by phone at 702-828-3364.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.