Authorities investigating shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but the North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed it happened in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

