Authorities investigating shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
Details are limited, but the North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed it happened in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.
This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Keefe D, suspect in Tupac's murder, faces new charge after incident in jail
Metro identify officer involved in fatal Boulder City shooting
Watch: Man attacks judge in Nevada court during sentencing
Nearly 200 animals seized, Las Vegas couple charged for animal cruelty
Man dead following dispute involving off-duty Metro officer and his wife
$1 million settlement reached for Durango High School students arrested by CCSD Police
Man dead following dispute involving off-duty Metro officer and his wife
Missing Las Vegas mother identified as homicide victim from 2001 cold case
[FULL PRESSER] Metro police provide details on east valley homicide investigation
Intersection of Stewart Ave and Lamb Blvd closed and police investigate fatal crash