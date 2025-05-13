Authorities investigating reported murder-suicide in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of Sandhill Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD Lt. Robert Price said the police are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.

[FULL BRIEFING] LVMPD shares initial details in east Las Vegas shooting

A man in his late 90s reported to police he was woken up by the sound of gunfire and found his daughter-in-law, his son's wife, shot. The man then said he saw his son point the gun on himself before shooting, officials said.

When officers responded, they found the two victims dead. Police said they were in their 60s.