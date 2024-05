PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Pahrump involving law enforcement.

Details are limited, but as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the roads in the area of Bunarch between Lola and Linda is shut down for the investigation.

Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies are safe and unharmed. A briefing with further details is expected to be released in the next few days.