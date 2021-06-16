Authorities discover 'chop shops' in rural Arizona town dismantling stolen Nevada cars

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KTNV) — Authorities say they have uncovered at least two properties in Arizona being used as "chop shops" to take apart vehicles stolen from Nevada.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a dozen vehicles were found by a law enforcement task force in the area of Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Between June 7 and 13, authorities executed two search warrants on separate houses in the area where six of the stolen vehicles were found. An additional search warrant was executed for the residence of a burglary suspect where a stolen trailer and thousands of dollars were recovered.

11 vehicles were found in total during the detail.

The investigations remain ongoing.

The task force was comprised of deputies and detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Probation Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicle Theft Task Force, United States Marshalls Office and Arizona Department of Transportation.

