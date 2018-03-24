A man was arrested on Wednesday after admitting to police that he set fire to a countertop at Juice Bar inside the Hard Rock hotel-casino.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the Hard Rock around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports about a man who had called multiple times threatening to burn down the hotel-casino.

A security official at the Hard Rock told police that on March 19, 53-year-old Nicholas Bruels set fire to one of the Juice Bar countertops and was asked to leave the property. He had also called four times afterward and threatened to burn down the whole building.

Bruels also made violent physical threats towards Hard Rock staff. According to the arrest report, he told the staff that he was upset about his reservation.

Officers got in touch with Bruels during an unrelated call at the Harbor Island Apartments, located adjacent to the Hard Rock. After he was taken into custody, he admitted that he started the fire at the hotel-casino.

Bruels also admitted to making phone calls to the Hard Rock, though he did not tell police what was said during the calls.