Argument at kindergarten promotion ceremony leads to stabbing, school lockdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at a Las Vegas elementary school were under lockdown on Friday after a fight on campus.

Wendell Williams Elementary School Principal Cynthia Ireland stressed in her messaging to parents that the students were safe, and that the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution.

Two adults who are no longer together but have a child in common were at the school attending a kindergarten promotion ceremony, according to Clark County School District police. The two got into an argument inside the school but then moved outside, where the argument turned into a fight.

The woman pulled a knife out of her purse and stabbed the man three times in the abdomen. By then, staff had already called 911.

CCSD Police and officers with LVMPD responded to the campus, and the man was taken to UCM hospital for treatment.

The woman was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, disturbance of school and domestic battery.

The fifth grade promotion ceremony has been rescheduled for Monday. The school will provide further details for a new time.