After shooting, police activity on I-15 at Flamingo causes traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas detectives are investigating three separate incidents believed to be related to one shooting on Thursday morning.

One northbound lane of Interstate 15 was blocked due to an incident related to the shooting, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a citizen called 911 from that area to report his brother was shot, according to police.

The initial shooting is believed to have occurred at 2:50 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Circle and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police became aware of that incident when Sunrise Hospital called to report a male victim was dropped off with gunshot wounds.

At this time, police said they believe only one person was shot. That person is in "stable condition" and is expected to survive, they said.

Morning commuters should avoid northbound I-15 due to traffic back-ups extending from Flamingo Road to the 215 beltway.

This is a developing story.