7 arrested in child predator sting operation by Las Vegas area law enforcement

Jeremy Chen
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 11, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven men face charges related to the sexual exploitation of children following a joint sting operation with law enforcement in the Las Vegas area.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the agency carried out the sting operations with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the FBI and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations on March 31 and April 1.

Authorities arrested Giazi Burrion-Diaz, 27, Andrew Lovato, 38, David Morman, 21, Matthew Paradis 36, Shawn Santiago, 36, Juan Vargas-Contreras, 32 and James Wynhoff, 39.

All seven men were booked in the City of North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and charged with engaging or soliciting a child for prostitution and luring a child with a computer to engage in a sex act.

No other details were immediately available.

