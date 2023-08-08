47-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide by Henderson police

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Since Monday morning, Henderson officials have been investigating the death of a 47-year-old as a homicide.

The City of Henderson Police Department and fire departments were called to a residence in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive after a person reported to have found a relative dead. The residence is near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road.

Police arrived and found a 47-year-old man dead at the scene. Investigation revealed that his death is a result of a homicide.

The Clark County Coroner's office can reveal the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

"As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time," police said. "This is being investigated as the sixth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023."

Anyone with information in this case is urged by police to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.