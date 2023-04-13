45-year-old sex offender arrested at Las Vegas library under warrant from New Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 45-year-old Joshua Chavez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service for "failure to appear for the underlying charges of criminal sexual penetration and sexual exploitation of a child."

Officials said Chavez is a registered sex offender who was wanted on a State of New Mexico warrant. The warrant was issued because Chavez failed to appear for underlying charges he was arrested for by the Las Cruces Police Department in July 2021.

The USMS New Mexico Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team reportedly developed a lead indicating that Chavez was in the Las Vegas area and requested assistance with locating and apprehending him. It was believed by officials that Chavez was frequenting a Las Vegas library.

Chavez was located at a Las Vegas library, and he was taken into custody without incident. Chavez was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he will await extradition to New Mexico.

The charges in New Mexico are pending, and any questions should be referred to the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

The USMS Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigation, Henderson Police Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Nevada Department of Corrections, and Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.