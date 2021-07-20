Watch
4 Las Vegas men allegedly used USPS priority mail envelopes to sell drugs

Four Las Vegas men are under arrest, according to court documents showing they were caught selling millions worth of cocaine using the United States Postal Service.
Posted at 11:49 PM, Jul 19, 2021
Investigators believe the group used Priority Mail envelopes to package more than 3,000 cocaine sales they made on the dark web between February 2020 and the end of May.

The estimated value of the drugs is close to $2 million, according to authorities.

The four were arrested in a drug raid and are now facing federal charges.

