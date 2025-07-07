LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight ended up hurting four and sending two to the hospital with stab wounds, according to authorities.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Tropicana Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a fight call where four people were injured, with two of those people stabbed.
When they arrived, officers took a possible suspect into custody.
WATCH | Channel 13 sent a reporter to the scene to capture the police response on video.
4 injured, 2 hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing at Las Vegas casino, police say
The two with stabbing injuries were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
4 injured, 2 hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing at Las Vegas casino, police say
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs granted special release to speak at prisoner rehabilitation event
Authorities investigating after man reportedly set fires in east Las Vegas
Father of missing Utah teen pleads for her safe return
[VIDEO] Shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard (May 17, 2025)
Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas
Woman 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says
Domestic dispute turns deadly after son stabs father, police say
LVMPD investigating 'suspicious' death in vacant lot near north end of the Strip
Police searching for bus assault suspect