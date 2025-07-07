4 injured, 2 hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing at Las Vegas casino, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight ended up hurting four and sending two to the hospital with stab wounds, according to authorities.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Tropicana Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a fight call where four people were injured, with two of those people stabbed.

When they arrived, officers took a possible suspect into custody.

The two with stabbing injuries were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.