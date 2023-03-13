39-year-old arrested on open murder for allegedly killing his wife, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a husband has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Saturday.

Police said they have arrested 39-year-old Anthony Clark through the course of their investigation. Clark was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

On the morning of March 11 around 10:10 a.m., police said they responded to the 9100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to assist medical personnel in a "suspicious" death. When police arrived at the scene, they located a female victim suffering from cuts, burns and bruises. Police suspected foul play.

Police said in a press release that their investigation is currently ongoing and it's being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.