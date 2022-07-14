LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 34-year-old mother has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday as her child died after ingesting pills that contained fentanyl while she was gone and playing poker at The Orleans Hotel & Casino.

Amber Mitchell said during her interview with detectives that she has been struggling with money, and she plays poker in order to make money. She stated she has been a professional poker player for 10 years.

Mitchell said she started staying at The Orleans on July 8th after leaving Red Rock Resort and Spa.

On July 11, Mitchell said she met a friend at a different casino, and they went back to Mitchell's room to hangout.

Mitchell said he had a large bag of pills, and laid them out on the sink counter to take a photo because he wanted to sell them to make money. Mitchell said that she knew people in California who may want some, and texted photos of the pills to two people that she knew.

Police said that the pills were round, blue in color and had the letter M on one side with the number 30 on the other.

When her friend left the room, Mitchell said she stayed in the room with her two boys. She said at some point, both of her boys went into the bathroom to use the toilet and then came back out.

After this happened, Mitchell left the room to play poker and did not come back until 1 a.m.

When she came back to the room, she noticed her child's eyes were constricted and feared that her child took some of the pills that her friend left. However she did not ask for medical help because she said she looked online, and it said that children can take oxycodone, and be OK.

Mitchell said she put her child back to bed, and left to continue to play poker because she "left chips on the table."

When she came back up to the room later that night, one of her children had blood coming out of his mouth. Police said Mitchell tried to render aid, but then later took the child down to get help from security.

Las Vegas police said that they responded to a call for service around 3:30 a.m at the Orleans as the Clark County Fire Department was requesting assistance with a child who was unresponsive by the first-floor elevators.

The Clark County Fire Department was doing CPR, but they pronounced the child dead at the scene. Mitchell said she also has an older son who was upstairs in the room.

Officers searched Mitchell's room and found 9 oxycodone pills that were wrapped in a thin bag, and were up on a shelf in the bathroom. Detectives said that their narcotics team did a preliminary test on the pills, and found that they contained fentanyl.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Amber said at the end of her interview with police, "I may as well have given them the pill because I wasn't watching them."

After police asked why she didn't seek medical attention, she said that she is, "Just a mother, not a doctor. I didn't know 'oxy' could kill him. I don't know about fentanyl."

Police said 15 pills in total were in the photos that Amber took when the pills were laid out on the sink.