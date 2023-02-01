31-year-old man arrested by FBI for distributing 'large amounts of methamphetamines' in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from California and Mexico to Nevada.

Luis Arellano, aka “Lewis Arellano” and “Laughter,” pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, in December 2019, law enforcement began investigating Arellano and other members of the Pomona Sur Lokotes drug trafficking organization. Evidence showed that Arellano was responsible for distributing over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in Las Vegas. He also directed other members to import methamphetamine from California and Mexico to Las Vegas.

Co-defendants Jacqueline Martinez, 31, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 78 months in prison; Amelio Che Medina, 45, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 97 months in prison; Anna Barrios, 34, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 months in prison; and Victor Manuel Rodriguez, 39, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 100 months in prison.

Co-defendants Ivan Salazar, 40, and Domingo Montes, 36, pleaded guilty, but still await sentencing.