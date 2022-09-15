3 suspects arrested for fentanyl overdose death in Round Mountain, Nye County officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deputies in Nye County arrested three men suspected of murder in connection with an overdose death.

The investigation began in March of 2021, when a man was found unresponsive in a home on Prospect Avenue in Round Mountain. It was determined that the man, since identified as Riley Briseno, had died from a fentanyl overdose, Nye County Sheriff's officials said.

Detectives determined Briseno had received narcotics laced with fentanyl.

An investigation led Nye County detectives to three suspects believed to be involved in distributing the narcotics to Briseno, officials said. Those three men were identified as Skyler Marich, 25 of Round Mountain, Ryan Tibbetts, 38 of Round Mountain and Jimmie Nockideneh Jr., 30, of Round Mountain.

All three men were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Nye County Detention Center for murder and “unauthorized acts” relating to controlled substances, sheriff's officials said.